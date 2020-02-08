Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.85

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.85 and traded as low as $15.82. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 151,622 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.25 price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.47.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.