Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CL King reissued a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Crocs from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of Crocs stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,811. Crocs has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,822.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after buying an additional 1,154,314 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,188,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Crocs by 3,403.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 607,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,427,000 after purchasing an additional 589,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crocs by 911.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 552,290 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth about $11,171,000.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

