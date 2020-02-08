Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CRST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.72) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crest Nicholson to an underweight rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday. They set an underperform rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 439.82 ($5.79).

LON:CRST opened at GBX 495.40 ($6.52) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 15.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 448.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 395.04. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 330.60 ($4.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 508.27 ($6.69).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.80 ($0.29) per share. This is a boost from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 4.61%. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is presently 1.03%.

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £46,300 ($60,905.02). Also, insider Peter Truscott sold 67,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.55), for a total transaction of £336,389.04 ($442,500.71).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

