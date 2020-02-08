Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.02 and last traded at $47.06, 1,501,517 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,636,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cree to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Cree in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. Cree’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CREE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cree by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,980 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,760 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Cree by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,421 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cree by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,459 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cree by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,645 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at $931,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

