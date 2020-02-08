Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $340.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $335.13.

ILMN stock traded down $6.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.30. 1,125,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,417. Illumina has a twelve month low of $263.30 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total value of $187,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,487. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Illumina by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 2.0% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

