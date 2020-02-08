Credit Suisse Group Raises Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $135.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a positive rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.08.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,372,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,939. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $11,438,995,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,676 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $125,830,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,894.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 950,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,445,000 after purchasing an additional 926,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

