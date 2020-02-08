Credit Suisse Group Increases Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $290.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.20% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAYC. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.75.
Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $293.53. 944,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $165.98 and a 52-week high of $342.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.69 and its 200-day moving average is $247.84.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Paycom Software by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Paycom Software by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
