Credit Suisse Group Increases Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $290.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.20% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAYC. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.75.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $293.53. 944,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $165.98 and a 52-week high of $342.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.69 and its 200-day moving average is $247.84.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Paycom Software by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Paycom Software by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

