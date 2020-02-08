Cred (LBA) Price Tops $0.0234 on Exchanges

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, Cred has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Cred token can currently be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, Bilaxy and IDEX. Cred has a total market capitalization of $14.97 million and $1.03 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.79 or 0.03455758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00223031 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00033801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00131163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cred

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Gate.io, Bibox, Bilaxy, UEX, IDEX, Kyber Network and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

