Creative Planning Sells 81 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Creative Planning decreased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

JKH stock opened at $274.02 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.78 and a fifty-two week high of $278.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.63.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

