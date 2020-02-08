Creative Planning Sells 668 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $179.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.11. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $128.80 and a 12-month high of $185.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 125.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Gabelli upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

