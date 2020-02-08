Creative Planning Acquires 2,052 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PII. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush cut shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.23.

NYSE:PII opened at $92.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. Polaris Industries Inc. has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $104.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

