Cream (CRM) Price Up 8.8% This Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Cream has a market cap of $38,773.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cream has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.02 or 0.01208349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00048231 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023251 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00220129 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002153 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00063579 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004301 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

