Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. CL King began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.33.

Shares of CBRL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.40. 164,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.59. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $149.50 and a 52-week high of $180.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $749.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.0% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

