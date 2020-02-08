Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Genpact (NYSE:G)

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genpact (NYSE:G) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a $47.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on G. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.95.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of G traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,014,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. Genpact has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.84 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Genpact will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $514,961,079.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,742.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 37,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.