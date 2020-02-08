Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COWN. BidaskClub raised shares of Cowen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.
Cowen stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.76. 204,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.43. Cowen has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $18.36.
Cowen Company Profile
Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.
See Also: Green Investing
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.