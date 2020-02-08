Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COWN. BidaskClub raised shares of Cowen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Cowen stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.76. 204,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.43. Cowen has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $18.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cowen by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,374,000 after buying an additional 655,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cowen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,433,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cowen by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,505,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after purchasing an additional 44,819 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cowen by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,392,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 39,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cowen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 657,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 63,585 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

