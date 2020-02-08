Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Covia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.17.

NASDAQ CVIA traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. 523,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,169. Covia has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVIA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Covia by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covia by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Covia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Covia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Covia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Covia Company Profile

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

