Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.72-2.86 for the period. Cousins Properties also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.72-2.86 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.75.

CUZ traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,217. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $32.89 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

