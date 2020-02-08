Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coupa Software Inc. provides cloud-based spend management platform which connects organizations with suppliers. Coupa Software Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.08.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.88. 1,675,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,896. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.09 and a beta of 1.52. Coupa Software has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $174.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $9,239,701.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,334 shares in the company, valued at $33,807,150.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $1,960,561.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,531 shares of company stock worth $43,467,985. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 20.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

