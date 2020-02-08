CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.08, 393,735 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,958,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CounterPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. CounterPath had a negative return on equity of 119.27% and a negative net margin of 34.26%.

In other CounterPath news, Director Larry Timlick sold 11,000 shares of CounterPath stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CounterPath stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 108.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,524 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.99% of CounterPath worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH)

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

