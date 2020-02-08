Counterparty Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.34 Million (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Counterparty coin can now be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00017034 BTC on major exchanges including Zaif, Poloniex, Tux Exchange and Bittrex. Counterparty has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $4,718.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Counterparty has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,754.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.09 or 0.04435331 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.15 or 0.00719641 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000445 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000161 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Counterparty

Counterparty (XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,389 coins. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io . Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org . The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Zaif and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

