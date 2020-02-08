Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target increased by Cfra from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COTY. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.50 price target on shares of Coty and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.73.

COTY stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. Coty has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coty will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $270,547.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNE Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth $50,595,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 424.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,500,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,882,000 after buying an additional 1,214,486 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $13,107,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth $4,306,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 842.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 395,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 353,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

