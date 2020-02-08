Costa Group (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Downgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Costa Group (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CTTQF traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,850 shares.

About Costa Group

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers and FMCG companies in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, blueberries, raspberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

