Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.56.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Vertical Research began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.
In other Corteva news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins purchased 5,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Corteva stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. Corteva has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71.
Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.
About Corteva
Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.
