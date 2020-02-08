Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Vertical Research began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other Corteva news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins purchased 5,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Corteva by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,177,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,352,000 after acquiring an additional 36,621 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 311,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 21,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. Corteva has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

