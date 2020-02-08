Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OFC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a sell rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

OFC stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 915,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,248.19. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $30,212.92. Insiders bought a total of 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $165,287 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 811,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,799,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,566,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.