CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 3,001 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,118 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $986,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PXD opened at $137.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $114.79 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $234,215.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,164.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.06.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

