CoreCommodity Management LLC Acquires 14,609 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Ingredion comprises 2.3% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Ingredion worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR stock opened at $89.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.63. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $96.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on INGR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.