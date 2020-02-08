Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 776,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,548. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 86,617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

