Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Down 7.9%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s stock price was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.32, approximately 4,298,479 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 396% from the average daily volume of 866,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRBP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

The firm has a market cap of $408.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 169.38% and a negative net margin of 175.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

