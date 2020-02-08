Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) to report $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.61. Cooper Tire & Rubber reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cooper Tire & Rubber.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 12.4% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.68. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $34.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

