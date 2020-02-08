ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CTEC. Credit Suisse Group cut ConvaTec Group to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Shore Capital cut ConvaTec Group to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 118 ($1.55) to GBX 183 ($2.41) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConvaTec Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 202.64 ($2.67).

LON CTEC opened at GBX 212.30 ($2.79) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 26.54. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113.25 ($1.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 204.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 186.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

