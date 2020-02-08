Contrasting Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) and PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) and PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Inseego and PowerFleet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inseego 0 1 5 0 2.83 PowerFleet 0 0 2 0 3.00

Inseego currently has a consensus price target of $8.42, suggesting a potential upside of 14.51%. PowerFleet has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.00%. Given PowerFleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than Inseego.

Profitability

This table compares Inseego and PowerFleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inseego -14.01% N/A -18.85% PowerFleet -16.63% -11.60% -5.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.0% of Inseego shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of PowerFleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Inseego shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inseego and PowerFleet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inseego $202.46 million 2.92 -$8.06 million ($0.12) -61.25 PowerFleet $53.06 million 4.20 -$5.81 million ($0.22) -34.09

PowerFleet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inseego. Inseego is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PowerFleet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Inseego has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices. Its products include 4G and 5G mobile hotspots, wireless gateways and routers for IoT applications, 1Gigabit speed 4G LTE hotspots and USB modems, integrated telematics, and mobile tracking hardware devices that are supported by applications software and cloud services designed to enable customers to easily analyze data insights and configure/manage their hardware remotely. The company also sells software-as-a-service (SaaS), software, and services solutions in various mobile and industrial IoT vertical markets comprising fleet management, vehicle telematics, aviation telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking, monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management. Its SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, aviation, asset, and other telematics applications; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations in managing the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets by helping them to save money on personnel and telecom expenses. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About PowerFleet

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc.

