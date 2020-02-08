ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) will report earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ContraFect’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.00). ContraFect posted earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($2.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFRX. ValuEngine raised ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of CFRX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.80. 177,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. ContraFect has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $13.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 15.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

