Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Gap Down to $27.34

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.90, but opened at $27.34. Continental Resources shares last traded at $26.86, with a volume of 2,391,534 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.04%.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $20,148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $701,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039. 77.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 154.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,372,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after purchasing an additional 832,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,213,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $144,519,000 after purchasing an additional 600,633 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 771,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after purchasing an additional 526,697 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 138.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 842,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 489,142 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

