Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hanson reiterated a sell rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.61.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.34. 1,223,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,830. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.59. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $163.52 and a 1-year high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

In related news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Constellation Brands by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.