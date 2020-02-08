Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of STZ.B traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.03. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $166.50 and a 52 week high of $214.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.90. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

