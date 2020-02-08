Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ.B) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

Shares of STZ.B opened at $200.03 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $166.50 and a 1 year high of $214.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ.B. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

