Connect Group (LON:CNCT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.87

Connect Group PLC (LON:CNCT)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and traded as low as $33.20. Connect Group shares last traded at $33.55, with a volume of 27,953 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNCT shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Connect Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.53) target price on shares of Connect Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.60.

In other news, insider Jonathan Bunting sold 56,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47), for a total value of £20,241 ($26,625.89).

About Connect Group (LON:CNCT)

Connect Group PLC engages in the distribution of newspapers, magazines, and books products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through News & Media: News Distribution, News & Media: Media, and Mixed Freight segments. The News & Media: News Distribution segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

