Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX, TradeOgre and Sistemkoin. During the last week, Conceal has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $638,172.00 and approximately $116,720.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.11 or 0.01286409 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00048584 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00022928 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00217751 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006840 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002157 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00063501 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,425,028 coins and its circulating supply is 6,137,512 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.