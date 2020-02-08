Compass Group (LON:CPG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Compass Group to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,910 ($25.12).

CPG traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,951 ($25.66). The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,910.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,980.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91. Compass Group has a 1-year low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28).

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 85.20 ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 84.40 ($1.11) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Group will post 8973.0003739 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 26.90 ($0.35) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $13.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.57%.

In related news, insider Gary Green sold 62,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($24.66), for a total transaction of £1,178,418.75 ($1,550,143.05).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

