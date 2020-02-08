Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 737,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 1,463.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 346,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 324,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SBS opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

SBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

