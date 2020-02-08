Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.03. 43,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,758. The firm has a market cap of $799.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.62. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $47.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In related news, EVP Charles Wayne Hancock II sold 10,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $442,800.00. Also, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $51,472.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

