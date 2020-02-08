Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115. Community Financial Cor has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Financial Cor will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Stone, Jr. acquired 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $147,435.39. Also, CEO William J. Pasenelli acquired 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,145.13. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

