Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.10% of Commscope worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 144,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Commscope by 584.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 87,122 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Commscope by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Commscope by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,135,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,111,000 after purchasing an additional 551,620 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commscope in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Commscope from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,455.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 153,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $2,192,747.25. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $12.30. 1,941,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,946. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.79.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Commscope had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

