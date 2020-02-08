Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Commerce Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

CBSH stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $69.67. 366,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,075. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $54.65 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average of $63.18.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

In other news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $301,346.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $65,812.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,604 shares of company stock worth $4,671,131 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.8% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 10.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 17,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

