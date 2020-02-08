Comet (CMT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Comet (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. Comet has a total market cap of $5,215.00 and $1.00 worth of Comet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Comet has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Comet coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Comet Profile

Comet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2016. Comet’s total supply is 872,830 coins. Comet’s official Twitter account is @cometcoin . The official website for Comet is cometcoin.com

Comet Coin Trading

Comet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Comet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Comet using one of the exchanges listed above.

