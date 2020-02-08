Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.
Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.74. 14,101,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,791,314. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in shares of Comcast by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.
