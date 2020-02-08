Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.74. 14,101,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,791,314. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in shares of Comcast by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

