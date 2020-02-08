Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Raised to Buy at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMCSA. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.74. 14,101,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,791,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

