Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMCO. ValuEngine raised Columbus McKinnon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Columbus McKinnon from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of CMCO traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,230. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.56. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The company has a market cap of $895.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.24 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

In related news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 4,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $181,548.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $64,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,728 shares of company stock worth $1,349,311. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth $6,465,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 244.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 116,788 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 40,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.5% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 525,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.