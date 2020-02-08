Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $101.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $110.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $129.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut Columbia Sportswear from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.29.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $3.76 on Friday, reaching $90.45. 1,846,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,543. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $87.60 and a 1-year high of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.27.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $954.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 50,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $4,681,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,033,159.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Bany sold 52,500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $4,739,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $104,183,856.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock worth $49,419,456. 56.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,242,000 after acquiring an additional 290,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 568,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,978,000 after acquiring an additional 63,580 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 397,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,465,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth $36,477,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

