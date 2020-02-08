Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and operation of office properties in primary U.S. markets. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

CXP has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.60.

NYSE:CXP opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 2,251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,492,000 after buying an additional 520,264 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 201,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 33,809 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $2,054,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 32,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Property Trust (CXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.